MANILA — Government forces brought fresh supplies to troops stationed at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea Tuesday, after it was aborted last week when it was blocked by Chinese coast guard.

The Philippines has condemned the actions of 3 Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed toward Filipino-occupied Ayungin Shoal.

"Dumating na ang resupply boats sa Ayungin Shoal at nakarating na sa BRP Sierra Madre (navy ship) ngayong tanghali," said Malacañang acting spokesman Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(The resupply boats reached Ayungin Shoal and the BRP Sierra Madre this noon.)

He said this was a "testament and proof that we can peacefully supply and resupply our Filipino citizens there."

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said in a summit with China that Philippine authorities "abhor" the water cannon attack and "view with grave concern other similar developments."

He said the 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court which rejected China's "historical" claims to Philippine waters provides "legal clarity… pointing us to a just and fair solution to our disputes."

Fishers' group Pamalakaya said Duterte's pronouncements came "too little, too late."

"China has already occupied and transformed most parts of our exclusive economic zone into military bases courtesy of President Duterte’s subservient foreign policies over the last 5 years," said the group.

"Duterte’s statement was more of a salvation of his political interest than assertion of national sovereignty," it added.

Nograles said, "Hindi po totoo lahat ng mga paratang na ‘yon."

(All those allegations are not true.)

"The DFA acted swiftly, the President spoke about the issue, and resupply boats po natin ay nakarating sa (our resupply boats reached) Ayungin Shoal," he said.

The chief of the Philippine military's Western Command, Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez, said the number of Chinese coast guard vessels in the area had gone down to 2 as of Saturday night, from 3 last Tuesday.

He said the Chinese maritime militia vessels had also left the shoal. China has denied operating a militia.

There were 19 vessels near Ayungin Shoal recently and 45 near Pag-asa Island, another Philippines-occupied area, according to National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

China continues to disregard the 2016 arbitral ruling.



