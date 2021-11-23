Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Senatorial hopeful Jinggoy Estrada on Tuesday boasted of his track record in the Senate as he aims for a return next year, facing his brother and political rival, JV Ejercito.

During Teleradyo's "Sino SEN'yo?" Estrada, who is still on trial for plunder charges over the scandalous pork barrel scam, said he was "never late" or absent in the upper chamber.

Estrada served for two terms in the Senate, from 2004 to 2010 and from 2010 to 2016. He and Ejercito failed to clinch a seat in 2019.

"My track record in the Senate speaks for itself. Kahit kailan ay hindi tayo po na-late at na-absent. At nakapag-file po tayo ng higit kumulang 600 bills at majority of the 617 bills that I filed was enacted into law," said Estrada.

"[Yan lang] siguro ang puwede nating ipagbayabang, ang performance sa Senado sa loob ng 12 taon," he added.

MANDATORY DRUG TEST

Estrada agrees with the proposal of mandatory drug tests for all candidates in the 2022 elections, saying it should be from the barangay level up to Malacañang to ensure they are all "physically and mentally fit when serving our constituents and serving our country."

"Pagka gumagamit ka ng droga ... sabi nga ni Presidente Duterte, nakakasunog ng utak 'yan. 'Pag gumagamit ka ng droga, wala ka na sa focus. Kung anu-ano na naiisip mo. High na high ka," he said.

Estrada also pushed for mandatory vaccination of workers against COVID-19, saying health is a primordial concern of government.

"Etong mga manggagawa, madaming nakakahalubilo 'yan. Halimbawa, etong mga construction workers, 'yung sa mga garments industry. Lahat magkakasama 'yan, magkakadikit 'yan," he said.

Estrada said he would convince unvaccinated employees to get the COVID-19 shots if elected in Halalan 2022.

He formalized his candidacy last month only a day after his brother JV filed for the same position.

The brothers failed to secure any of the 12 Senate seats up for grabs in 2019, with analysts saying several voters were either confused about the 2 Ejercito-Estradas in the ballot or were turned off with the idea of having an Estrada dynasty in the legislative chamber.

Estrada was granted bail in 2017.

FROM THE ARCHIVES