Comelec OKs pay hike for Halalan 2022 board of canvassers

Comelec staff members process ballot boxes containing election returns at the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) center at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on May 20, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Members of the Board of Canvassers (BOC), including the chairman, in the May 9, 2022 elections will receive higher honorarium compared to the rate in the 2016 and 2019 elections, based on the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) latest resolution.

In a resolution released Tuesday, each BOC member and chairman will receive P14,000. This is P2,000 higher than in 2019, and P4,000 higher than the rate in the 2016 presidential polls.

The resolution also provides for health and safety measures to be adopted during the above-stated activities, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These include wearing of face mask and face shield; body temperature scanning; one-meter physical distancing; limited number of workers; use of own pens; submission of a negative antigen or RT/PCR test results; and submission of health declaration form.

At the canvassing venue, the following shall be allowed entry: those with a body temperature of less than 37.5 C on the first or second scan; fully vaccinated individuals or a negative antigen/RT-PCR test result; an accomplished health declaration form that indicates no COVID-19 symptom.

Physical barriers will be put up at the canvassing venues; and at least one COVID-19 marshal shall be designated to ensure strict compliance with the protocols and report violations.

Violators shall be asked to leave the canvassing area.

In case of limited space, watchers and lawyers inside the canvassing area shall be limited at a given time, depending on the prevailing alert level status.

A candidate belonging to a political party shall have one representative at time; independent candidates may be allowed at the venue or their respective authorized representatives; watchers will be composed of the accredited citizens’ arms, and dominant majority and minority parties.

If the space is very limited, preference shall be given to the watchers, lawyers or official representatives of the dominant majority and minority parties, and the accredited citizens’ arms.

A screen shall be put up outside the venue for those who cannot be accommodated inside.

There will be no raising of hands during the proclamation of winners.

PROCLAMATION OF WINNERS

A candidate who shall obtain the highest number of votes in a particular contest shall be proclaimed by the BOC, except the following:

• A candidate disqualified by a final and executory decision or resolution after the elections (rule of succession shall be observed, if allowed by law)

• The certificate of candidacy of a candidate who obtained the highest number of votes has been cancelled by a final and executory decision or resolution (BOC then proclaims the candidate with the second highest votes)

• A candidate declared a nuisance candidate by final and executory decision or resolution (his/her votes are added to a candidate that shares the same surname; then the candidate with the highest votes is proclaimed OR if the candidate does not share surname with another candidate, his/her votes are then considered "stray")

A decision or resolution is deemed final and executory if no motion for reconsideration was filed on a division ruling; and no restraining order was issued by the Supreme Court on a decision by the en banc, within 5 days from issuance of the decision/resolution.

If a petition to: deny due course or cancellation of COC, declare a nuisance candidate, or disqualification is still pending with the Comelec on the day of the canvassing of votes, and no order of suspension of proclamation is issued by the handling division or en banc, the BOC shall proceed to proclaim the winner.

