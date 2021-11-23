Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - If he is elected to Senate in 2022, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commissioner Greco Belgica said he will vote for President Rodrigo Duterte, another senatorial aspirant, to be president of the upper legislative chamber since the state leader is "sure to win."

"Bakit? Dahil kailangan po nating ipagpatuloy ang kampanya laban sa korapsyon, droga, kriminalidad, terorismo at isulong ang pederalismo na sinimulan na po namin nitong administration na ito," Belgica told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo's special program, Sino SENyo?, on Tuesday.

"Kung magiging weak ang leadership na papasok with president and senators, 'nako. Balikan ang droga, balikan po ang korapsyon sa gobyerno," he said.

Critics have claimed Duterte and his allies were seeking government posts "that they can use as shield from the numerous cases coming their way" when the President steps down in June 2022.

He is barred from seeking re-election as president.

Duterte had said last month he would quit politics after leaving the presidency and voters were kept guessing over both his and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's intentions right up until Monday's deadline for changing candidates.

Duterte-Carpio is set to run for the vice presidency in Halalan 2022.

