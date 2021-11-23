This composite image shows Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, and Sen. Risa Hontiveros. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/Albert Calvelo, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Two opposition senators on Tuesday said their names were used by scammers to book fake orders, a scheme that also targeted their ally Vice President Leni Robredo this week.

Robredo's running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan said his office received a message that P90,000 worth of frozen meat and wine would be delivered to them.

"Fake po 'yung order. Buti na lang hindi pa na-deliver," said Pangilinan, who is running for vice president in next year's elections.

This invoice screenshot provided by Pangilinan's camp shows items that would have been delivered to his Senate office under a bogus order.

"Pakiusap po sa mga gumagawa nito, hirap na po ang ating mga kababayan sa pandemya, huwag nang manloko pa," he said in a statement.

(The order was fake. It was a good thing it was not yet delivered. To those doing this, our compatriots are already suffering from the pandemic, please do not dupe them.)

PROTECT LOCAL BUSINESSES! May bagong modus ang mga gustong manira sa atin. Magpapanggap na ako, at mag-oorder ng nakapangalan sa akin at sa address ng opisina ko. Kawawa ang mga negosyante, mga empleyado, at mga delivery riders na inaagrabrayado. pic.twitter.com/Y2QUy0OrRR — risa hontiveros (@risahontiveros) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said a poser used her name and office address to order about P18,000 worth of lechon.

"PROTECT LOCAL BUSINESSES! May bagong modus ang mga gustong manira sa atin... Kawawa ang mga negosyante, mga empleyado, at mga delivery riders na inaagrabrayado," Hontiveros, who is seeking reelection under Robredo's slate, said on Twitter.

(Those who want to discredit us have a new modus. Businessmen, their employees, and delivery riders are put at a disadvantage.)

The office of Robredo, a presidential candidate, said the Vice President's name was used to place multiple cash-on-delivery orders for grocery items worth around P100,000.

“Baka akala ng scammers 'yung burden nasa amin. Hindi iniisip na kinakawawa nila 'yung riders saka 'yung mga shoppers nila na nabiktima. Umuulan pa naman kahapon and nabasa sila,” she said.

(Scammers think the burden is on us. They do not realize that they are victimizing riders, shoppers. It was raining yesterday and they were drenched.)

People who book fake orders by posing as someone else could face 6 years to 12 years of imprisonment for identity theft, the National Bureau of Investigation recently said.

In July, 5 food delivery drivers were allegedly scammed when they were asked to bring pizza, chicken and lechon to the office of another presidential aspirant, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.