108 examinees pass aeronautical engineer board exam

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Tuesday said a total of 108 out of 241 individuals passed the aeronautical engineer licensure examination this November.

Don Mc Camus of University of Perpetual Help - Las Piñas and Jharie Mae Tan Soriano of Feati University led the examinees with an 86.85 percent rating.

They were followed by Jesher Garde of University of Perpetual Help - Las Piñas and Andrei Valdepeñas of Philippine State College of Aeronautics - Pasay with scores of 85.95 percent and 85.85 percent, respectively.

PATTS College of Aeronautics' Edward Ramos (85.75 percent) and Paul Gabato (85.70 percent) earned the 4th and 5th spots, respectively.

The following students made it to the top 10, the commission said: