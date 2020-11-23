Senate reviews health protocol after Dela Rosa tests positive for COVID-19: Sotto

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA - The Senate is reviewing its health protocols after a senator and at least one visitor tested positive for COVID-19, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said Monday.

Disinfection of the Senate Building in Pasay City is done "almost daily" after Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa and an executive official who attended budget deliberations last week tested positive for COVID-19, Sotto told reporters in a text message.

"I ordered a review. Secretariat already checking on effectivity of protocols," he said.

"This past week, entire Senate was disinfected," he said.

In March, the Senate relaxed the chamber's rules and allowed senators to participate in hearings and plenary sessions through video conferencing to curb the spread of the highly-contagious disease in the building.

By mid-2020, acrylic panels were installed in the Senate's lobby and in the plenary hall to comply with the government's mandate to place plastic barriers on counters and tables to limit possible infections as the virus is transmitted through droplets from an infected person's mouth or nose.

Temperature checks and disinfection stations were also placed in different parts of the building.

Senators and staff are also subjected to occasional COVID-19 testing, especially during big events, including the opening of the 18th Congress' second regular session in July.

Despite these measures, Dela Rosa - who said that he may have contracted the disease from his house helper - was able to enter the building and join other senators in budget debates in plenary last week.

Dela Rosa is the fifth senator who tested positive for COVID-19.

Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Sonny Angara, Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, and Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. have also contracted and recuperated from COVID-19 earlier this year.

From the archives: