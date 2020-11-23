House OKs on final reading bill expanding prohibited discriminatory acts vs women in workplace

MANILA - Voting 226-0 with no abstention, the House of Representatives on Monday approved on third reading House Bill 7722, expanding the prohibited acts of discrimination against women on account of sex in the workplace.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas voted for the bill and pushed for the passage of another anti-discrimination measure.

In explaining her vote during the plenary session, Brosas said: “This is a long overdue measure that shall flesh out our commitments to international statutes on gender equality at work."

"We fervently hope that along with this bill’s passage, we will also embrace the passage of the SOGIE equality bill, which comprehensively accords equal protection to the LGBTQ+ community who up to this day suffer from various forms of discrimination," she added.

Meanwhile, other bills approved on final reading during Monday’s plenary session include:

HB 7701, declaring October 31 of every year as National Savings and Financial Literacy Day (225-0-0)

HB 7647, declaring April 7 of every year as Barangay Health Workers Day to be known as BHW Day (223-0-0)

HB 7596, providing mechanisms that shall ensure the effective implementation of RA 10176 or the "Arbor Day Act."(223-0-0)

HB 7112, classifying the use of chlorine as a noxious or poisonous substance in all fishing activities (222-0-0)

HB 135 or the proposed "Caregivers Welfare Act." (221-0-0)

