DFA reports 1 new COVID-19 case among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,560 on Monday as 1 new case was recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality among those infected.

Those currently being treated abroad are 3,248, as 7,478 of those infected have recovered, while 834 have died.

23 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case among our nationals in Asia and the Pacific, while no new fatality and recovery were recorded. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/vmR18BpTlI — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 23, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 560 in the Asia Pacific, 228 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 420,614 people. The tally includes 8,173 deaths, 386,604 recoveries, and 25,837 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 58.6 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.38 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have shown encouraging results.

