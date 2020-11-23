Damage to learning materials due to Ulysses reaches P16.8 million

Generous and Lisa Jean Espenida let their learning modules dry out in the sun on November 5, 2020 as their family settles back in their neighborhood in Barangay Siramag, Balatan, Camarines Sur. Waves swept homes in the community during the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Around P16.8 million worth of learning materials were damaged during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, the Department of Education has reported.

In a Nov. 20 situation report, the DepEd said 386,292 learning materials, most of which come from the Bicol region, sustained damage from the storm.

Aside from Bicol, the DepEd also received reports of damaged learning materials in the Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

The storm also damaged 23,387 computer sets across elementary and secondary schools in the country, according to the report.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

A total of 1,799 schools suffered infrastructure damage and the DepEd needs an estimated P3.6 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of these structures, the agency said.

The department estimated that around P38.9 billion is needed for overall response and recovery needs, but as of November 20, the agency had provided only P5.7 million for “other non-infrastructure needs.”

Local DepEd offices have also donated P1.4 million in cash to other regional and division units affected by Typhoon Ulysses.

The DepEd said its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Service team would “continue to monitor [the] impact of flooding and landslide due to Typhoon Ulysses.”

Last week, Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said the DepEd Central Office would fund the replacement and reproduction of learning materials that were damaged in the series of storms that battered the country in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, as of Nov. 20, 316 schools in 42 divisions are still being used as evacuation centers, serving 14,703 families or 52,067 individuals, the DepEd said.