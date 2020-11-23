COVID-19 cases in PH ‘plateau’ but cities like Davao, Cebu being monitored — DOH

VIDEO FROM DOH Watch more in Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The trend of new COVID-19 cases being recorded nationwide had remained the same recently, but some areas need to be closely monitored because of the continuing spread of the virus, the Department of Health said Monday.

“In the general or the whole country, the trend is plateauing less than 2000, and critical care is at moderate risk,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

She said the critical care utilization rate, which looks into hospital bed utilization and other factors, remained at moderate risk levels of around 50% to 53%.

“Pag tinignan natin, in general, makikita natin this is a good indication for us na nakikita natin nakakaagapay tayo,” she said.

(In general, this is a good indication because it means we are not overwhelmed.)

“But meron tayong areas ngayon na binabantayan talaga. Like for Davao City, nakita natin yung kanilang critical care utilization ay tumataas. Kaya 'yan ay binabantayan natin,” she added.

(But there are areas that we are monitoring. Like for Davao City, we saw their critical care utilization is increasing, that is why we are monitoring the area.)

Vergeire said officials have gone to the city to monitor and help set up various COVID-19 response mechanisms.

She said effective measures implemented in Metro Manila have also started in Davao City, which was placed under general community quarantine.

Among these is the One Hospital Command that links public and private hospitals to decongest health facilities.

Vergeire said Oplan Kalinga, which involves transferring COVID-19 patients to temporary treatment facilities, was also introduced since their analysis showed that many of the patients confined in Davao City hospitals can be discharged and brought to a step-down care facility.

“Meron pa ring tayong ibang binabantayan katulad ng Cebu City…Dahil merong pagtaas ng mga kaso. Although their critical care utilization is not high,” she said, adding that they want to know why the number of cases in the city had gone up again.

(We are also monitoring other areas like Cebu City because there is an increase in cases athough their critical care utilization is not high.)

The Philippines has 418,818 total recorded COVID-19 cases, as of Nov. 22, of which, 24,209 are active infections. Its first confirmed infection was reported on Jan. 30.

The coronavirus death toll in the country stood at 8,123, while total number of recoveries is 386,486.