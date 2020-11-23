COVID-19 cases in PH breach 420,000; daily tallies ‘plateau’ below 2,000 for 2 weeks now

Residents of Provident Village in Marikina City continue to clean their homes on Nov. 19, 2020, a week after Typhoon Ulysses brought torrential rain and floods to parts of Luzon, inundating suburbs and displacing thousands of people even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Scavengers regularly visit the village looking for salvageable items being thrown away by residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 420,614 on Monday after the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 1,799 additional confirmed infections.

This is the 14th straight day that the daily tally was below 2,000. Monday's newly reported cases do not include data from 7 laboratories.

Topping the areas with the most number of new infections are Cavite with 154, Rizal with 114, Quezon City with 99, Bulacan with 76, and Laguna with 67.

The DOH recorded 50 additional COVID-related deaths, raising the death toll to 8,173.

And with 135 additional recovered patients, total recoveries stood at 386,604, or 91.9 percent of the cumulative total of cases.

Meanwhile, of the 25,837 active cases, 83.5% have mild symptoms, 7.8% are asymptomatic, 5.5% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.26% have moderate symptoms.

The DOH removed 3 cases, one tagged as recovered, from the official tally because they were duplicate entries. There were also 16 recovered cases that turned out to be deaths.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said earlier in the day that the COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has “plateaued” and that critical care utilization was only at moderate risk levels, which is a “good indication.”

However, she said they are also monitoring Davao City, Cebu City and other areas that have shown continued increase in the number of cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, almost 58.65 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, almost 1.4 million have died and almost 37.5 million have recovered.

In the Philippines, the first confirmed case was reported on Jan. 30, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged late last year.