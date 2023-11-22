MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked the waters southeast of Sarangani town, Davao Occidental Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.
In an advisory, state seismologists said epicenter of the quake was 79 kilometers (km) southeast of Balut Island. It was tectonic in origin.
The tremor hit at 10:49 a.m with a depth of focus of 137 km.
Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were not expected.
The following areas experienced Intensity II:
- General Santos City
- Glan
- Alabel
- Malapatan
- Malungon
- Kiamba
- Tupi
- Tampakan
- City of Koronadal
- Tboli
Intensity I was felt in the following areas:
- Polomolok
- Surallah
- Lake Sebu
- South Cotabato
- Maasim
- Maitum
Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities over the following :
Intensity II
- Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental
- Malungon, Glan, Alabel, Kiamba in Saranggani
- Tupi and T'Boli in South Cotabato
Intensity I
- Maitum, Sarangani
- General Santos City
- Lake Sebu, South Cotabato