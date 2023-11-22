MANILA (UPDATE) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocked the waters southeast of Sarangani town, Davao Occidental Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

In an advisory, state seismologists said epicenter of the quake was 79 kilometers (km) southeast of Balut Island. It was tectonic in origin.

The tremor hit at 10:49 a.m with a depth of focus of 137 km.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were not expected.

The following areas experienced Intensity II:

General Santos City

Glan

Alabel

Malapatan

Malungon

Kiamba

Tupi

Tampakan

City of Koronadal

Tboli

Intensity I was felt in the following areas:

Polomolok

Surallah

Lake Sebu

South Cotabato

Maasim

Maitum

Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensities over the following :

Intensity II

Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental

Malungon, Glan, Alabel, Kiamba in Saranggani

Tupi and T'Boli in South Cotabato

Intensity I

Maitum, Sarangani

General Santos City

Lake Sebu, South Cotabato