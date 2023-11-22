Leah Garcia, 49, a person with disability (PWD) who is a Special Education (SPED) teacher cleans her classroom during the Brigada Eskwela Kick Off with theme 'Bayanihan Para Sa Matatag Na Paaralan' at NOH School for Crippled Children on Friday, August 18, 2023 in preparation for the opening of classes on August 29. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- A measure seeking to provide an initial P2,000 monthly stipend to persons with disability got the nod of the House Special Committee on Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday.

The substitute bill states that the stipend will be indexed to inflation “to preserve its positive impact on the standards of living and participation” of PWDs.

Once enacted, it will be implemented in phases, starting with the existing master list of local government units who already have PWD identification cards.

“The bill provides for P2,000 monthly to cover the expenses incurred by persons with disabilities. The program shall be implemented in two phases to allow our finance managers enough leeway to source funds,” Deputy Majority Leader and Quezon City 3rd District Representative Franz Pumaren said.

“This would contribute, in combination with existing social protection programs and discounts to address the higher cost of transportation, housing, nutrition, hygiene and temporary human assistance requirements, among others,” the bill stated.

It proposes to source the funds for the measure’s implementation from the annual budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The bill will be forwarded to the House Committee on Appropriations for its comments on the funding provision.