House OKs bill shortening terms of collective bargaining agreement

MANILA — With 210 votes, the House of Representatives approved on final reading House Bill 9320 reducing the duration and validity of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in terms of its representation aspect from 5 to 3 years.

CBA refers to the negotiated contract between a legitimate labor organization and the employer concerning wages, hours of work, and all other terms and conditions of employment.



"The bill seeks to amend Article 265 of Presidential Decree No. 442 or the Philippine Labor Code to encourage and protect the right of workers to collective bargaining and negotiations by increasing their opportunity to choose an appropriate representative who can best speak for their needs," Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said in a statement.

If enacted into law, the validity of the bargaining representative's term and the collective bargaining agreement itself will be reduced to 3 years from the current 5, "giving more flexibility for workers in exercising their right to bargain collectively with their employers," Romualdez added.



The Speaker's office explained in a press release that HB 9320 also provides that all provisions of the CBA will remain in full force and effect during the effectivity of the agreement.

It also explained that the term of the CBA is essential because under the Labor Code, no petition questioning the majority status of the incumbent bargaining agent shall be entertained, and the Department of Labor and Employment shall conduct no certification election outside of the 60 days immediately before the date of expiry of the term of the CBA.