House OKs bill creating nuclear energy regulator, framework

File photo of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading House Bill 9293 or the proposed "Philippine National Nuclear Energy Safety Act," which would formalize the Marcos administration's foray into nuclear energy development.

Two hundred lawmakers voted in favor of the bill.

The approval of the bill came a week after Philippines and the United States signed a landmark deal that would facilitate cooperation between both countries on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

Commonly known as the “123 agreement,” the deal provides the legal basis for the US to export nuclear technology to the Philippines for peaceful uses. It will also allow both countries to work together and use nuclear technologies to ensure that the Philippines has a sustainable and clean energy supply.

According to Speaker Martin Romualdez, House Bill 9293 aims to establish a legal framework to govern and facilitate nuclear energy's peaceful, safe, and secure uses, as well as the creation of the Philippine Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority or PhilATOM.

The bill defines nuclear energy, also called atomic energy, as any form of energy released during nuclear fission, nuclear fusion, or any other nuclear transmutation.

PhilATOM would be tasked with assisting the government in developing national policies and measures for controlling regulated activities and facilities as well as the issuance of regulations, standards, and guidelines. It is likewise mandated to maintain a national register of radiation sources and to inspect, monitor, and assess facilities and activities to verify compliance.

It is also mandated to cooperate with the Vienna, Austria-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which is the world's center for cooperation in the nuclear field.

"The PhilATOM shall have sole and exclusive jurisdiction to exercise regulatory control for the peaceful, safe, and secure uses of nuclear energy and radiation sources in the Philippine," Romualdez said in a statement.

The bill also dedicates an entire article to the protection of people and the environment against the harmful effects of ionizing radiation.

Bataan Rep. Albert Garcia voted "no" on the bill, citing the lack of provisions upholding local government autonomy in host areas, lack of clear plans on nuclear waste disposal, lack of oversight over PhilATOM, and the expensive nature of nuclear energy.

"Magpakatotoo po tayo. Kung may panganib, wag nating sabihin na ligtas. Kung walang solusyon sa nuclear waste, wag natin sabihin na meron. Kung mas mahal, wag nating sabihing mura," Garcia said in closing his speech.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.

