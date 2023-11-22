MANILA — The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading House Bill 9153, which seeks to impose a maximum of 40 years imprisonment and a P10 million fine for inmates found in possession of illegal substances, merchandise, and other contraband.

Some 200 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill.

"This will have a chilling effect on our PDLs (persons deprived of liberty). At the same time, we're telling them that we're sincere and serious in giving them a new life away from danger, that is why we're helping them get rehabilitated," Speaker Martin Romualdez said in a statement

The proposed "Contraband Detection and Control System Act" aims to prevent the proliferation of contraband in prison by arming penal and detention facilities with handheld and walk-through metal detectors, X-ray scanners, K9 units, and other technology.

The bill lists 11 categories of contraband items which include illegal drugs, firearms, explosives, alcohol or intoxicating beverages, cigarettes, tobacco products, vapes, all forms of currency and monetary instruments, electronic communication devices, and luxury items such as appliances, gambling or gaming equipment, and jewelry.

It also lists as contraband items that can threaten the safety, security, or health of persons in the correctional institution or any item that can be used for planning, aiding, or executing the escape from such facilities.

Under the bill, anyone who shall introduce, convey, or attempt to introduce dangerous drugs, firearms, and explosives will face imprisonment ranging from 20 years and one day to 40 years plus a fine of not less than P5 million but not more than P10 million.

The penalty of imprisonment ranges from six years and one day to 12 years plus a fine of not less than P1 million but not more than P5 million for other kinds of contraband.

Any public official, jail authority, or employee who violates this will get the additional penalty of perpetual absolute disqualification from holding public office and forfeiture of all retirement benefits and accrued leave credits.

"We mean business here because these crimes have always been recurring in practically all administrations. We have to have a culture of discipline and order once and for all. We also hope to reduce, if not end, gang wars inside prison facilities," Romualdez said.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.