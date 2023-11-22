MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday moved the deadline for the submission of bid documents for the 2025 automated election to December 12.

In a press conference, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said their Special Bids and Awards Committee pushed back the initial November 28 deadline to give possible suppliers more time to prepare and submit their requirements.

This will also give Comelec more time to resolve the “controversy surrounding a particular supplier,” according to Garcia.

Smartmatic, which has been the provider of vote-counting machines since the Philippines shifted to automated elections in 2010, faces a petition that seeks to review its qualifications and possibly disqualify it from participating in the bidding for the 2025 poll system.

Former Information and Communications Technology Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr., former Comelec Commissioner Augusto Lagman, Franklin Ysaac, and Leonardo Odoño in June filed the petition, which the Commission en banc heard on October 17.

Garcia met Comelec commissioners on Wednesday and said they hoped to come out with a resolution on Smartmatic’s case before the end of the week.

Smartmatic bought bidding documents for the 2025 elections, which meant it was interested in bidding.

“The commitment of the Comelec is to resolve once and for all that particular issue. Naging maganda (ang ating) discussion. Naipahayag pros and cons regarding the possible outcome of any decision of the Comelec,” Garcia said.

The release of Comelec's decision on the matter has been moved a couple of times due to the legal issues involved.

“Hindi ganoon kadali. Comelec should not decide based on sentiment of the people, the chismis of others. Comelec should decide based on evidence at hand, jurisprudence and facts presented to us,” Garcia said.

“We promise you, whatever will be our decision, this will be for the good of the country, good of the election management and for the purpose of affirming the integrity of every election the Comelec is conducting.”

In the meantime, Garcia asked parties involved in the case to observe the sub judice rule and refrain from talking about the merits of the case.

“Para may kaliwanagan sa kaisipan ang bawat miyembro ng Commission so that whatever decision is arrived at, hindi kami naimpluwensiyahan ng kung sino or ano man. Depende lang sa record at facts at law,” Garcia said.