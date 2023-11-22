A picture taken on Nov. 23, 2015 shows the new building of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, The Netherlands. Martijn Beekman, ANP/AFP

MANILA — A House resolution urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court prosecutor's probe into alleged crimes against humanity in the so-called war on drugs is a chance to show that domestic processes work, its author said Wednesday.

The committees on human rights and on justice will meet later Wednesday to discuss the resolution, Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said.

"The timing is not actually a good timing, this is now to correct the perception of the ICC — To me, our criminal justice system is still credible," Abante, chair of the human rights panel, told ANC's "Headstart".

Abante added: "I still trust the criminal justice system, so by cooperating with the ICC, we strengthen our commitment to transparency and accountability."

He said the resolution, filed alongside 1-Rider party-list Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez, is "also about protecting the human rights of those being investigated."

The resolution comes 15 days after the House approved another resolution in defense of the chamber from insinuations of corruption from former President Rodrigo Duterte and as rumors swirl of a rift in the administration UniTeam coalition.

In February, Duterte's allies filed a resolution expressing an "unequivocal defense" of Duterte and the drug war, where law enforcement has acknowledged the deaths of thousands in anti-narcotics operations.

That resolution was led by including Pampanga Second District Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who was removed as a deputy speaker earlier this month.

"I still believe in the former President’s leadership," Abante, a former House minority leader, said, adding cooperation with the ICC "shows that we are willing to address allegations head on."

Abante acknowledged that there may not be enough support for the resolution to hurdle the committee level and that even if the House adopts it, it will not be binding on the executive branch.

"Sa akin, I have done my part in asking the Philippine government to extend their full cooperation to the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC," he said.

The Philippines in 2019 left the ICC, a court of last resort for when national authorities cannot or are unwilling to prosecute crimes against humanity.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Tuesday that the proposal "needs serious study" and stressed that the Philippines is no longer part of the ICC.