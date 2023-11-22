MANILA — Around 307,000 individuals have been affected by heavy rains brought by the shear line in the Visayas, forcing some 3,600 families to move to evacuation centers, an official from the Philippines' disaster agency said on Wednesday.

Some 104 evacuation centers across 5 regions are occupied at the moment, said Mark Timbal, deputy spokesperson of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“Ang pinakamalaking affected population ay sa East Visayas, nasa 133,000,” he told state television PTV.

“Dahil sa lakas ng pag-ulan at may laganap na pagbaha at landslide, naapektuhan yung ating landslides sa area,” he said.

So far, 21 roads remain impassable, 2 bridges were damaged, and telecommunications signals were interrupted in parts of Eastern Visayas, Timbal said.

“We’re hoping po na paghupa ng baha at pag-clear ng DPWH ay makabalik na sa normal na sitwasyon ang areas na ito,” he said.

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

The NDRRMC official reminded the public to heed the warnings and calls for evacuation of local governments.

“Kahit wala pong bagyo at nakakaranas tayo ng pagbaha, kailangan natin tumalima sa mga lokal na pamahalaan ay nag-abiso ng pag-evacuate,” he said.

“Ang ating gustong mangyari… yung agaran at akmang tulong ang matanggap ng ating mga kababayan at mailayo rin sila sa kapahamakan,” he added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said it has released P3.5 million in humanitarian aid for those affected by persistent rains in central Philippines.