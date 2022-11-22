US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) meets with Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr at Malacanang Palace in Manila on Nov. 21, 2022. Haiyun Jiang, AFP/ Pool



MANILA — The visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday to Palawan which is near waters claimed by China sends a message about US support for the Philippines, its longtime ally, an analyst said.

Harris will be the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, the closest Philippine landmass to the Spratly archipelago in the hotly contested South China Sea.

Dr. Chester Cabalza, founding president of International Development and Security Cooperation, noted that Palawan is located near “important flashpoint areas that we have to protect.”



“Definitely the visit to Palawan is very important both for the Philippines and for the US to stand against China… The Pag-asa Island or the Thitu Island, which is the biggest feature that we claim in the West Philippine Sea, is under the municipality of Palawan,” Cabalza said in an ANC interview.

“The mere presence of Vice President Kamala Harris there, being the top American official to visit the island, is also a messaging, it brings a lot of message to China that the US has arrived."

The visit would also show that the US is "recommitted to their promises to the Philippines that of course they would want to uphold the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and of course would want to improve the defense bilateral relationship with the Philippines," he added.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.

Harris will meet with fisherfolk and members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Palawan.

She will also deliver remarks that "underscore the importance of international law, unimpeded lawful commerce, and freedom of navigation", a US official told reporters before the visit.

But a defense official last week week said Harris' visit to Palawan would not affect the situation in the West Philippine Sea.

“We’ve always had visiting dignitaries from the United Sates who come over anyway from time to time. We don’t see this anything different from that,” Department of National Defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong said.

“Saka, ang pupuntahan naman niya ay yung mga residente at saka yung coast guard, which are basically civilians. Civilian agency yung Philippine Coast Guard. So, wala naman kaming nakikita na problema dun,” he said last Thursday.

(She will only visit residents and the coast guard, which are basically civilians. The Philippine Coast Guard is a civilian agency. So, we don’t see any problem there.)

'NOT PERFECT'

Harris's trip to Palawan comes a day after she held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

She reaffirmed the United States' "unwavering" commitment to defending the Philippines if its vessels or aircraft were attacked in the South China Sea.

Washington has a decades-old security alliance with the Philippines that includes a mutual defense treaty and a 2014 pact, known by the acronym EDCA, which allows for the US military to store defense equipment and supplies on five Philippine bases.

It also allows US troops to rotate through those military bases.

EDCA stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, but the United States and the Philippines have expressed support for accelerating its implementation as China becomes increasingly assertive.

Cabalza noted the US reaffirmed ties with the Philippines after China boosted its military capabilities in contested waters.

“In the evolution of our military treaty with the United States, it’s not perfect. There are a lot of loopholes and those loopholes and weaknesses should be reviewed... We’ve seen also some asymmetrical relationship given the United States is of course still a superpower and of course we are now a middle power,” Cabalza said.

“If the United States will not address the asymmetrical relationship in terms of our defense relationship with them, then of course China will take that advantage,” he argued.

Of all the claimants to the South China Sea, Beijing has in recent years pressed its stance most aggressively.

Hundreds of Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels prowl the waters, swarming reefs, harassing and attacking fishing and other boats, and interfering in oil and gas exploration, and scientific research.

On the eve of Harris's visit to Palawan, a senior Filipino navy official accused the Chinese coastguard of "forcefully" seizing parts of a rocket that landed in the Spratlys.

Beijing -- which has built militarized artificial islands in the archipelago -- insisted the handover took place after "friendly consultation".

Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared last year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef in the Spratlys.

Last November, Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to marines at Second Thomas Shoal in the same archipelago.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse