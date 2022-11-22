Human rights advocates commemorate the EDSA People Power Revolution in Quezon City on February 20, 2022, days before its anniversary on February 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Human rights organizations on Tuesday urged the United Nations to continue monitoring the situation in the Philippines after the Universal Periodic Review of the country held in Switzerland last week.

Groups such as iDEFEND, Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA) and LILAK Purple Action noted the need for monitoring after the Philippine government accepted 200 out of 279 recommendations during the review.

Among the recommendations accepted by the Philippine government were promotion of the rights of children, protection of women's rights, and the promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples.

“Maybe, also, urging for the member states ng UN na consistently monitor ang Philippine government and to do a kumbaga concrete action, whether it is a sanction or any other measures para ma-pressure ang Philippine government to comply with those recommendations made,” said PAHRA officer-in-charge Jerbert Briola.

The groups stressed they will continue to fight for issues such as abortion, divorce and same-sex marriage. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that the Philippines is not yet ready for the rejected recommendations.

“Hindi raw katugma sa kultura at kaayusang Pilipino ang abortion, ang divorce at ang same-sex marriage. So outright, hindi yun tatanggapin. At alam namin, kasama kami, i-aapela pa rin namin ang mga ito dahil ang mga ito ay may kinalaman pa rin sa karapatan,” said iDEFEND advocacy officer Rose Trajano.

The groups also said that Remulla and the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. should address alleged extra-judicial killings during the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

“Let’s move on, he kept saying this is a new government which has no tolerance for abuses, violence, etc. But there has to be accountability from the Duterte abuses and violations,” said LILAK Purple Action for Indigenous Women's Rights Executive Director Judy Pasimio.

The UPR is a peer-review mechanism where UN member-states can critique and provide recommendations on the human rights situation in fellow member-states.

