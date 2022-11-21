Probe on bus crash in Bataan shows vehicle not maintained well

Results of the initial investigation on the possible cause of the bus crash in Orani, Bataan that claimed the life of teacher Janice Pontillas and injured 20 more teachers and Department of Education personnel, showed that the involved vehicle has not been brought for maintenance for over a year.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, in an interview Monday, shares the information gathered by the Quezon City Administrator’s Office.

“Batay doon sa kanilang imbestigasyon, they looked up both the report sa QCPD and the mechanics dito sa GSD (General Services Department), merong conflict sa kanilang mga findings. Doon sa QCPD, I think more on human error ang nakikita nilang dahilan sa pagkaka-aksidente ng bus. Pero sa GSD naman napansin nila pag mga long trips dapat mayroong preventive maintenance dapat every 3-6 months merong change oil, merong preventive maintenance,” says Mayor Belmonte.

But the mayor believes the bus driver should not solely bear the brunt.

“I don’t feel na dapat siyang kasuhan dahil hindi naman niyo ito sinadya,” adds Belmonte.

Apart from the probe done by the City Administrator’s Office, Belmonte says the City Council will also conduct its own investigation.

The local government of Quezon City will wait for the City Council’s investigation before making any conclusion.

