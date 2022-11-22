Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday vowed to review a memorandum circular regarding the term of office of some government officials.

In a media interview after attending the 49th Founding Anniversary of the Career Executive Service Board (CESB), Marcos said he wants to address the issue regarding some government officials wanting to stay in their respective positions.

“I am also aware of the issues affecting the CESB, starting with Memorandum Circular No. 3,” the president said.

“As we walked in, together with the chairman, and he said, 'Oh, here they all are, the CESOs and the CESEs, all the ones who are hoping to stay on,'” he added.

Issued in July this year, Memorandum Circular No. 3 directed “all OICs of departments, agencies and bureau, and office, non-CES officials occupying CES positions and contractual or casual employees to perform their duties and discharge their functions until 31 December 2022, or until a replacement has been designated or appointed.”

But Marcos said his office will "look into the other hurdles faced by many CESEs in obtaining CES eligibility."

“Let me assure our Career Executive Service Board and the affected CESEs occupying third-level positions in the government that the Office of the President is going to review the said memorandum," said the president.

“Let’s work together. This is the kind of thing that we need. As leader, as President, I cannot do my work without all of you, and that’s why you must be the best that you can be,” he added.

Meanwhile, Marcos in his speech congratulated the 96 who recently passed the Career Executive Service Eligibility Examination.

He said the government should give continuous training.

“Digitalization, as mentioned by the Chairman, is certainly a very, very important first step. It is a necessary first step,” said Marcos.

“If we do not digitalize properly, we do not digitalize and digitize properly government function, we will never catch up. Maiiwanan tayo ng ating mga karatig-bansa. Kaya’t kailangan matuto na tayo at magaling naman ang Pilipino diyan,” he added.

"It’s just a question of us, who call ourselves the leaders in government, it is up to us to provide them that training. We have to give them that training."