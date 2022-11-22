Kidnap suspect who pretended to be cop arrested in Batangas

A woman wanted in a criminal case in Bicol was arrested after she pretended to be a police officer and tried to sneak through a checkpoint in Talisay, Batangas Monday morning.

The suspect was identified as Vanessa Mago, 36 years old, native of Naga City, and currently residing in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

Police said the suspect was arrested at a checkpoint along the national highway while back riding a motorcycle and was wearing an olive drab police uniform with the marking "POLICE". She also wearing jogging pants and athletic shoes which did not fit to the standard proper clothing for a Philippine National Police member.

When verified at the Talisay Municipal Police Station, it was discovered that suspect has an existing arrest warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention and Violation of PD 1829 issued by the RTC Branch 63, in Calabanga, Camarines Sur.

The warrant against the suspect was immediately served by the Talisay police together with RID 4A – RIT Batangas, Calabanga MPS, Camarines Sur (PRO5), PNP IMEG Luzon Field Unit 4A and PNP Maritime Monitoring Post, Talisay, Batangas.

The suspect will also be charged with violation of Article 177 and 179 of the RPC (Usurpation of Authority & Illegal Use of Uniform or Insignia).

- report from Ronilo Dagos

