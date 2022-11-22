DSWD rescues IPs begging for alms in Metro Manila

MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started rescuing members of the indigenous community begging for alms in Metro Manila, an official said Tuesday.

Social Welfare Undersecretary Edu Punay said they have started rescuing indigenous people in Makati, Muntinlupa, Manila, and Pasay and already sent 60 individuals back to their respective provinces.

At least 200 members of the IP community, many of whom are supposedly Badjaos and Aetas, have so far been rescued, Punay said, while 20 families are currently staying in the agency's Jose Fabella Center pending their arrangements.

"Kasama sa tinututukan ng DILG at particularly ng ating mga kapulisan ay yung involvement ng ating mapagsamantalang kababayan sa kalagayan ng ating mga IP communities," said Punay in a televised briefing.

"Ang pagpapabalik natin sa kanila sa kanilang mga probinsya at sinasagot ng DSWD ang transportation cost nito at binibigyan natin ng nararapat na assistance itong IP families," he added.

The DSWD official said they provided P10,000 to each family to help them kickstart their lives in their respective provinces.

"Ang DSWD ay nagbibigay ng livelihood assistance at pangkabuhayan sa mga kapamilyang IPs para hindi na kailangan lumuwas ng Maynila para mamalimos," said Punay.

Identification documents, such as birth certificates, are being processed for individuals so they could access social welfare services and cash assistance.

"Nire-rescue natin ang mga batang nasa kalye at hina-house sa kanilang facilities para maiwas sila sa disgrasya at ma-avoid ang mga sindikato," said Punay.

Local government units and other law enforcement authorities, he said, are looking at the possibility that syndicates are behind the deployment of IP members on the streets of Metro Manila.