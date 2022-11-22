Sec. Manuel Bonoan leads officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in presenting the P718.36-billion proposed 2023 budget of the agency before the Finance Subcommittee A on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB



MANILA — The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Tuesday approved the ad interim appointment of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

CA members gave Bonoan praises over his leadership and competence, calling him the "most approachable secretary" of the executive branch.

"In the committee secretariat report, he is described by DPWH informants as competent, approachable and accommodating leader who is not suplado and often palabiro," Surigao del Norte Second District Rep. Johnny Pimentel said.

The lawmakers also lauded how Bonoan "rose from the ranks" of DPWH, where he started working in June 1966 as civil engineering aide.

Before he was appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Bonoan was the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of SMC Tollways, but had previously served in the DPWH in different positions.

Sen. Imee Marcos meanwhile asked Bonoan about his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN), particularly the P32 million in receivables listed.

"Part of it [is] from the retirement pay I received from private practice in San Miguel Corporation, and mostly it came from there and I can imagine some came from other businesses," Bonoan explained.

Marcos then put the issue to rest as she expressed belief in the fitness of the nominee to the post.

“While some have troubles with unexplained wealth, in the case of Secretary Bonoan, we joke in Ilocos Norte that he has unexplained poverty. I think that he is fit for the job in more ways than one, highly qualified,” Marcos said.

During the CA's plenary session, Bonoan's appointment was approved.

"I would just like to say that Secretary Bonoan is fit for the job, he is well-liked and well-loved by his peers," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

