Food and Drug Administration office in Ali Mall, Cubao. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday urged pharmaceutical firms to report alleged anomalies in the Food and Drug Administration.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire made the remark after Sen. Raffy Tulfo claimed that unnamed FDA officials are asking up to P20 million payoff for product approval.

"The Food and Drug Administration being an office under the Office of the Secretary of Health, we are open to these kinds of issues that are being thrown at us," she said in a press briefing.

"But we request also that if this pharmaceutical company really have evidence to provide, please submit it to the Office of the Secretary so that we can be able to investigate it at once and we can address it and provide appropriate measures against those who are in violation," she added.

The FDA is a regulatory agency under the DOH.

During Thursday's plenary deliberations on the DOH's 2023 budget, Tulfo challenged the FDA to address issues of alleged corruption in the agency, including alleged deliberate delays in issuing Certificate of Product Registrations and Toxicity Reports for products of business entities.

Tulfo said he received reports that delays in issuing these required documents could range between 2-5 years. He also said that unnamed FDA officials are asking for illegal payoffs worth P5-20 million to hasten their release.

"Rest assured I will not stop until corrupt FDA officials are fired. There are many there that are corrupt. Do a good job, and I'll support you. Do a bad job, and I'll be a monkey on your back," Tulfo said.

