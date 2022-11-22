Extracellular, brick-shaped monkeypox virions (colorized pink). Backlighting shows surface membranes of the virions and the outlines of nucleocapsids. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — No "suspected case" of monkeypox has been reported in the country since the last detection of the disease in August, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

To date, the country's tally of monkeypox infections remains at 4. All patients have recovered.

"Sa ngayon po, zero ang ating suspect cases for this month. Wala pa hong naisa-submit na nagfi-fit sa criteria," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(Right now, our suspect cases for this month are at zero. None of those submitted fit the criteria.)

The country’s fourth monkeypox case was discharged from isolation last Sept. 15.

Vergeire disclosed there were 20 suspected monkeypox cases reported in August but their test results turned out negative.

According to the World Health Organization, a suspected case refers to a person who is a contact of a probable or confirmed monkeypox case in the 21 days before the onset of signs or symptoms.

The suspected case presents symptoms such as acute onset of fever, headache, muscle pain or body aches, back pain, and profound weakness or fatigue.

Courtesy of DOH

Experts and health authorities have warned against claiming victory too soon against monkeypox.

The WHO on Nov. 1 determined that the spread of the disease still met the "criteria for a Public Health Emergency of International Concern," a designation it was first given on July 23.

Since monkeypox began spreading beyond the West African countries where it has long been endemic 6 months ago, it has killed at least 36 people out of some 77,000 cases across 109 countries, the WHO said.

The outbreak outside of West Africa has primarily affected young men who have sex with men.

The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse