Cameroon national nabbed for showing fake passport

MANILA - Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel apprehended a female Cameroonian who presented a fake passport for visa extension, the agency said Tuesday.



BI Satellite Office (in Taguig), Chief Evita Argene Mercader said Irene Lekeayi Nyiwung, 31, presented last Friday a fake passport during her application for visa extension.



According to Mercader’s report, BI personnel noticed major inconsistencies in Nyiwung’s passport, which was then submitted to the BI’s forensic documents laboratory for verification. It was later confirmed that the document was fraudulent.



BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco lauded the interception and reminded immigration personnel to remain vigilant in processing applications.



“These fraudsters still attempt to use fake documents to dupe immigration personnel. However, our frontliners are highly skilled in document inspection, so these types of fraud will definitely be caught,” Tansingco said.



Nyiwung was turned over to the BI’s intelligence division for further investigation and booking, and will be temporarily held at the BI’s facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

