COTABATO CITY — The Cotabato City local government unit has issued an executive order to implement localized lockdowns in two villages after the three shooting incidents that killed at least three people Monday night.

Purok Talitay and Pag-asa in Barangay Rosary Heights 7 and Purok Masagana and within the perimeter of Fiesta Mall in Barangay Rosary Heights 10 will be placed under lockdown from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Tuesday.

This prohibits any individual to enter or exit the specific places within the villages.

Mayor Bruce Matabalao, in a post, said authorities have intelligence reports on the security threats and sightings of armed individuals in the city, particularly in the said areas.

“The purpose of the lockdown is to ensure public safety amidst the existing security threats in the concerned areas,” stated in its recently released EO.

To further intensify its security measures, 24-hour outposts and random checkpoints will be placed in the city.

Authorities are still investigating on the motives in the series of shooting incidents.

- report from Chrislen Bulosan