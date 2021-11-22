Senate approves P120-B DOTr budget for 2022

MANILA - The Senate on Monday approved the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies, the department said.

The Senate version of the DOTr budget for 2022 is lower by more than P33 billion than what is proposed by the executive branch. It is also P1.5 billion lower than the budget proposed under the General Appropriations Bill, the department said in a press statement.

The Senate Committee on Finance recommended a P120,006,196,000 budget for DOTr and its attached agencies for 2022, according to budget sponsor Senator Grace Poe.

The DOTr budget is broken down as follows:

Office of the Secretary - P92.7 billion

Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) - P216.2 million

Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) - P909.2 million

Office of Transportation Cooperatives (OTC) - P33.1 million

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) - P312.8 million

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) - P21.2 billion

Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) - P34 million

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) - P2.4 billion

Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) - P1 billion

Philippine National Railways (PNR) - P1.2 billion

Poe also said the budget will fund various priority infrastructure projects which include 6 rail projects, 18 airports, 46 ports and 8 road projects.

Among the amendments made in the agency's 2022 budget were the P10.83 billion for road sector projects including the Service Contracting Program, the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), EDSA Busway, rehabilitation of terminals in critical tourist hubs, payment of contractual obligations in the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) project, and for the promotion of active transportation modes.

Also included in the budget is P439 million as an additional subsidy to the CAAP and P1 billion for the construction of Bukidnon Airport. Poe said the funds came from right of way payments and from rail systems that have shown low budget utilization rates.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Pangilinan expressed his support to the agency's social development programs such as the “Tsuper Iskolar” Program and the “enTSUPERneur” Program.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, for his part, thanked Secretary Art Tugade for the completion of the airport project in Bukidnon.

After hours of plenary debates, Zubiri moved to approve the 2022 budget of DOTr.