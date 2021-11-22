MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Monday said he believes Metro Manila can soon be placed under Alert Level 1, the loosest of the current quarantine restrictions.

"Yes, I believe so. In fact, OCTA Research is saying we are ready for Alert Level 1," he said, referring to the research group that regularly gives projections on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"I think what we need to do, and I feel that would be coming towards December, you got basically the start of Alert Level 1 hopefully in December, which would propel more of the vaccinated to have greater mobility," he said.

He said he was glad that the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 has "accepted the rationale behind allowing the vaccinated to have more mobility and limiting the unvaccinated to lesser mobility."

At the moment, he said, only the National Capital Region would qualify for the downgrade because it is "close to or if not, has achieved" the target of vaccinating 70 percent of its senior population.

Under Alert Level 1, more business establishments can open up to bigger capacity. However, Concepcion reiterated that they should strictly implement the minimum health protocols to prevent tightening of restrictions later on. He said there had been reports that some diners were not asked to present their vaccination cards upon entry.

"All of these establishments that we pushed for the opening should adhere to this. If something goes wrong, then we would face another lockdown down the road. So let’s keep on following these rules and we should be safe," he said.

Metro Manila and its neighboring regions will remain under Alert Level 2 until November 30, according to the directive released by the IATF earlier this month.