Filipinos worldwide, inaanyayahang makilahok sa #FiliXP collaborative art project

Inilunsad ng DFA o Department of Foreign Affairs ang kanilang yearend project na #FiliXP sa ilalim ng OPCD o Office of Public and Cultural Diplomacy. Ang #FiliXP ay isang video series project kung saan hinihikayat ang sinumang overseas Filipino mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo na magpost ng kanilang video o mga larawang nagpapakita ng mga karanasan ng mga kababayan gamit ang hashtags na #FiliXP, #FiliXLife, #FiliXMas at #FiliXCollab.

Ito ay isang global project ng DFA-OPCD sa pakikipagtulungan ng iba’t ibang Foreign Service Posts ng Kagawaran sa iba-ibang paning ng mundo.

Sa panayam ng TFC News kay Philippine Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste Chargé d’ Affaires, Atty. Laser Blitz B. Sumagaysay, layon ng proyekto ang artistic collaboration sa pagitan ng mga Pilipino worldwide.

“…to promote kinship with the international community, and highlight the positive contribution of Filipino communities in their host countries…the Philippine Foreign Service Posts shall crowd-source related content from their respective Filipino communities and some of these inputs will form part of the culminating “collaborative” performance-documentary film that will be released on 25 December 2021,” ani Atty. Sumagaysay.

Philippine Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste Chargé d’ Affaires Atty. Laser Blitz B. Sumagaysay (left) | Centro Nacional Chega Executive Director Hugo Maria Fernandes (right) sa isang courtesy call sa Embahada noong November 19, 2021

Ang DFA-OPCD at kanilang partner NGO na Para sa Sining ang siyang mamimili mula sa mga posted materials sa social media. Ang simpleng pagkakape, mga scenic view o pag-upo sa park bench ay puwedeng ipost ng mga kababayan. Iaanunsiyo ng DFA ang online link ng performance-documentary film sa araw ng Pasko.

“The Philippine Embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste encourages all Filipinos to participate in DFA’s #FiliXP social media campaign by posting in the Embassy’s FB page, and help highlight the daily lives and endeavors of our kababayans here in Timor-Leste especially this Christmas season,” paanyaya ni Atty. Sumagaysay.