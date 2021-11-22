Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (UK B.1.1.7 variant), isolated from a patient sample and cultivated in cell culture. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

Eastern Visayas on Monday recorded 5 fresh coronavirus infections, its lowest single-day COVID-19 tally since the start of the pandemic, the Department of Health said.

With the new cases, the region's cumulative total has reached 51,217, with 50,458 recoveries, data from DOH showed.

The death toll stood at 611, as no new fatalities were reported Monday.

To date, the region has 148 active cases.

The health agency said the decrease in COVID-19 cases could be attributed to the massive vaccination campaign by the government.

"Eastern Visayas is racing towards achieving herd immunity in the region by the end of the year," the DOH said in a statement.

As of Monday, 49.4 percent of the region's population has received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Biliran ranked first with 80.4 percent vaccination rate, followed by Ormoc City (74.3 percent), Tacloban City (68 percent), Southern Leyte (57.8 percent), Eastern Samar (54.2 percent), Leyte (48.8 percent), and Samar (37 percent).

Northern Samar has the lowest vaccination rate with 32.7 percent.

"Our best hope in beating the pandemic is when herd immunity is achieved... Get vaccinated while vaccines are free and available," the DOH said.

The government aims to fully vaccinate up to 77.1 million people in the country for the country to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19. So far, some 33.5 million have been fully inoculated.

The DOH also reiterated its call to continue observing health protocols despite a decline in infections and amid the loosening of restrictions.

—Report from Jenette Fariola-Ruedas

