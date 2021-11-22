Medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City prepares the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be administered to hospital workers on November 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Deaths from COVID-19 are more likely among unvaccinated individuals, the Department of Health said Monday.

Of over 30,000 COVID-related deaths recorded from March 1 to Nov. 14 this year, 93.94 percent were unvaccinated (89 percent) or partially vaccinated (4 percent), Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Deaths and serious outcomes are more likely to happen among unvaccinated," she told reporters.

"COVID-19 severe and critical symptoms are 1.75 times more likely to occur among unvaccinated, compared to those vaccinated with 2 doses. And deaths from COVID-19 are 2.6 times more likely to occur among unvaccinated, compared to those vaccinated with 2 doses."

The delay in local units' reporting of deaths has been flagged, Vergeire said.

"'Pag tiningnan natin ang deaths na naitatala, 80 percent are coming from October, September, August because of late submission coming from our local units. Ito pong ating naitatala ngayon, hindi po lahat nangyari ng Nobyembre," she said.

(If we look at the reported deaths, 80 percent were in October, September, August because of late submission coming from our local units. Not all deaths we announce this November happened this month.)

Meanwhile, 86 percent discharged patients of 216,074 virus cases from March 1 to Nov. 14 this year were not fully vaccinated, Vergeire added.

Deaths in the country reached a peak of 218 daily fatalities in September, according to DOH data. This month, the country so far is recording an average of 27 virus-related deaths per day.

The top regions recording deaths this month were Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and the Cordilleras. As of Sunday, the country has recorded 47,074 deaths since COVID-19 reached the Philippines last year.

The country has fully vaccinated 33.57 million individuals, while 41.99 million others have received an initial dose as of Sunday. Government has set a 3-day nationwide vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.