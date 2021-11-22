Health workers receive booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City November 17, 2021. The Philippines began the administration of booster shots to health workers, with the health department allowing recipients to choose the brand of vaccine depending on its availability. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 boosters and additional doses for priority sectors are now available in all vaccination sites, the Department of Health said Monday.

Government has so far rolled out additional jabs to health workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals.

The DOH is still awaiting the recommendation of the World Health Organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization for the rollout of third doses for the rest of the A3 category or persons with comorbidities, its spokesperson Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Our regional offices and local governments were already given instructions. Meron lang specific protocols na kailangan sundin ng ating kababayan at vaccination sites natin," she said.

(The public and vaccination sites just need to follow specific protocols.)

Qualified individuals need only present their original vaccination card, valid ID, and a medical clearance for those with immunocompromised conditions, according to Vergeire.

Separate lanes should be made for those who will receive booster shots and primary series of vaccines, she said. There should also be special lanes for the elderly and persons with comorbidities, she added.

"Kailangan ang priority natin for senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities ay nandun pa rin and we still dedicate specific lanes for them," she said.

(We should still prioritize senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities and dedicate specific lanes for them.)

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 33.57 million individuals, while 41.99 million have received an initial dose as of Sunday. Government has set a 3-day nationwide vaccination drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1.