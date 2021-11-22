A party-list group on Monday filed before the Office of the Ombudsman administrative cases against Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia, citing her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their complaint, Sanlakas party-list claimed that Garcia should be charged with gross neglect of duty, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in violation of RA 6713 or the code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials.

Sanlakas also accused Garcia of violating Executive Order 292 or the Administrative Code.

Sanalakas secretary for Cebu Teodie Navea said they want to hold Garcia accountable to her actions during the pandemic.

“In our deliberation, we reviewed all her moves and responses to the pandemic in comparison to the current state now, as well as looking into what happened to the provincial medical facilities,” said Navea.

“Despite the big budget, how come the province did not spend it for health? How come there are unallocated budgets? And why was not it not spent on Cebuanos during the pandemic?” Navea added.

The group also noted that the timing of their filing was right because they want to make sure that the alleged unallocated budget would not be spent for the election.

Garcia has yet to comment on the allegations.

In 2010, Garcia was charged for graft due to an anomalous purchase of property that was underwater. The case was dismissed by the Sandiganbayan after a decade.

— Report from Annie Perez

