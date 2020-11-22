POGOs told to report kidnapping cases

PNP Chief Debold Sinas. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) should report kidnapping cases involving their personnel instead of handling these incidents on their own, the country’s police chief said on Sunday.

Philippine National Police Chief General Debold Sinas said POGOs should not withhold information from the police regarding criminal matters.

“I am strongly urging POGO operators to closely coordinate with the PNP on security concerns and to refrain from handling these matters on their own,” Sinas said.

Sinas made the warning after another the PNP rescued a Vietnamese-Chinese POGO worker who had been abducted. The PNP arrested three suspects on Saturday afternoon in Angeles City.

PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group Director, Brigadier Gen. Jonel Estomo said the victim named Vong Cam Lan was rescued at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Unit P Block-9 Lot 10A, Hanin Town Subdivision, Brgy Pampang, Angeles City where he was being held.

Police arrested three men who were with the victim in the residential unit.

The suspects were brought to the AKG headquarters in Camp Crame for further investigation.