PH virus tally breaches 418,000 with over 1,900 new confirmed cases

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines confirmed 1,968 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 418,818.

The Department of Health also reported 10,957 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 386,486.

This meant that the country has a total of 24,209 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forty three more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 8,123.

Cavite province recorded 107 new infections, the highest today. It was followed by Quezon City with 97 new confirmed infections, Davao City with 86, Laguna Province with 84, and Quezon Province with 77.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration said vaccines against COVID-19 could arrive even before the second quarter of 2021.

Vice President Leni Robredo has called on the government to start identifying specific persons from sectors that are prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Robredo said she suggested that specific names be collated during the waiting period now.

A health expert said the government should also exert more effort in its vaccination campaigns not only for the eventual COVID-19 vaccine but for its other immunization programs that have seen a decline after the Dengvaxia controversy.

The Philippines has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia and ranks number 26 in the world in terms of virus caseloads, according to tracking website worldometers.info

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected around 58.54 million people and caused nearly 1.39 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 12.45 million infections and over 261,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 9 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 6 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 169,000 COVID-19 fatalities.