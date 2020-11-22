Missing mayor? PAGASA says it gives warning 5 days ahead of storm

Floodwater remains between around a cluster of houses in Anafunan East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, with water levels ranging from knee to waist-deep, on November 16, 2020. Water levels during Typhoon Ulysses were higher than expected despite residents' history and preparedness for floods in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA gives possible scenarios of storms five days ahead of its expected landfall, a weather forecaster said Sunday.

"Alam naman natin na ang bagyo po, di naman out of nowhere lumalabas bigla, papasok sa ating bansa...We will count a few days, sabihin natin 5-6 days bago ito tumama ng bansa. Wina-warn na natin ang mga tao at binibigyan na natin sila ng scenario," said Benison Estareja.

(We know storms do not just come out of nowhere and enter the country. We will count a few days, let's say 5 to 6 days, before it hits the country. We warn the public and we give them scenarios.)

Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano earlier earned public ire for celebrating his birthday in Batangas City as Typhoon Ulysses was forecast to hit Luzon and later inundated large swaths of the island.

Soriano said he left Tuguegarao on Nov. 8 for his birthday celebration, when the city was not under any storm signal. Ulysses hit land in Quezon province on the evening of Nov. 11.

The mayor said he returned to his city "just in time" for rescue operations for residents stranded on rooftops.

Estareja said raising storm signals depend on the strength of the storm's winds.

"Kung sabihin man natin na ito’y dadaanan ng Bicol region, we cannot give a higher wind signal dito sa Tuguegarao," he said.

(Let's say if we forecast it will traverse Bicol region, we cannot give a higher wind signal in Tuguegarao.)

"Ang PAGASA regional offices po, ready din sila. Sa Tuguegarao, meron din tayong regional station. Sa Tuguegarao mismo, meron tayong forecasters na regional."

(PAGASA regional offices are also ready. We have one in Tuguegarao where we also have forecasters.)