House to seek additional P5 billion in 2021 calamity fund

MANILA - The House of Representatives will seek to hike the calamity fund for 2021 by at least P5 billion, which will be used for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the recent string of typhoons.

In a statement, House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said the House will propose the increase during the bicameral conference on the proposed P4.506 trillion 2021 national budget.

The two chambers will convene after the Senate approves its version of the proposed budget.

According to Velasco, there is a need to augment next year's calamity fund, especially since the House approved its version of the budget before the typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses wreaked havoc in the country.

“Given the tremendous damage caused by these successive strong typhoons, it is imperative that we augment the calamity fund in next year’s spending plan. We have to help our people rebuild their lives and their communities,” he said.

He also said that based on the reports of concerned agencies, the total damage brought by the three typhoons to infrastructure and agriculture is now at P35 billion.

In the budget submitted by President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress in August, the calamity fund for 2021 was pegged at P20 billion, P5 billion of which will go to the funds for Marawi reconstruction, and P6.25 billion for the quick response funds of six agencies.

Of the P6.25 billion, P2 billion will go to the Department of Education, P1.25 billion to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, P1 billion to the Department of Agriculture, P1 billion to the Department of Public Works and Highways, P500 million to the Department of Health, and P500 million to the Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense.

“That’s a total of P11.25 billion that is specifically appropriated, leaving a balance of P8.75 billion President Duterte could use to help victims of calamities and other disasters. That balance is not even enough to rebuild Bicol, which was hardly hit (sic) by Typhoon Rolly,” Velasco said.

“Alternatively, we can allocate the additional money in the budgets of the agencies involved in reconstruction and helping typhoon victims,” he added.

Velasco said there are enough appropriations in the proposed budget from which the needed funds could be taken.

Duterte on Tuesday night placed Luzon island, home to about half of the country's 108 million people, under a state of calamity due to a series of cyclones, the latest of which triggered the worst flooding in years and left dozens dead.

A state of calamity will allow local officials to tap emergency funds and impose a price freeze on basic goods.

