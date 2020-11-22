DOTr orders officials to submit SALN to anti-corruption task force

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade attends the transport inquiry at the Senate, December 11, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Sunday it has ordered all of its officials to submit their declaration of wealth to the justice department's "task force" against corruption.

The order to submit their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net worth (SALN) for 3 years includes as well all those involved in project management and procurement, said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.

“Sabi ko, ikumpara ‘yun at ipakita at sabihin sa akin kung meron silang nakikitang dapat bigyang pansin,” Tugade was quoted by the DOTr statement to have said during an online forum.

(I told them to compare the SALNs and show and tell if they see anything that must be looked into.)

“We already had a meeting and agreed to comply with the requirement asked for by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, so we can show that we are cooperating with the government in addressing and eradicating corruption."

Since last year, 128 DOTr personnel were dismissed from service for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the service's best interest, the agency said. Twenty others were relieved and 17 were suspended, it added.

All biddings are livestreamed and meetings with contractors have been forbidden during the bidding process to prevent bribery and undue influence, the agency said.

The Department of Justice-led anti-corruption task force earlier identified 5 state agencies it would likely prioritize to investigate for alleged corruption following President Rodrigo Duterte's order.

These were embattled state insurer PhilHealth, the Bureau of Customs, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Land Registration Authority, and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

On Saturday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the task force has already received at least 60 complaints in the past 2 weeks.

Most of those reported were about allegedly “corrupt” transactions at government agencies, with some involving million peso-projects, the secretary said.

The reports, according to Guevarra, referred to a “wide range” of government agencies, such as the regional or district offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Bureau of Corrections, DOTr, Land Transportation Office, Department of Health, PhilHealth, Land Registration Authority, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Bureau of Customs, APO, “and a lot of local government units.”