DFA reports no new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries, deaths among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,559 Sunday as no new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,247 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,478 of those infected have recovered, while 834 have died.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

22 November 2020



Today, the DFA received no new updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and fatalities among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, there is one new DOH-IHR verified case from Europe. (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/uofMwIxAFJ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 22, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 559 in the Asia Pacific, 228 in Europe, 2,329 in the Middle East and Africa, and 131 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 418,818 people. The tally includes 8,123 deaths, 386,486 recoveries, and 24,209 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 58.1 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.38 million deaths.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed, but recent trials of pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Moderna have shown encouraging results.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC

- with a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News