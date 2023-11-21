SSS: Deadline for claiming of UMID cards on Dec. 29

Members of the Social Security System (SSS) transact for services at a branch in Cubao, Quezon City on July 8, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Unclaimed Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) cards can only be picked up until December 29 this year, the Social Security System (SSS) said Tuesday.

The SSS said the deadline is meant for those who applied for UMID cards between August 2017 and December 2020.

Unclaimed cards in SSS branches will be returned and disposed of, according to the agency.

This includes those not delivered by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) after 2 unsuccessful delivery attempts.

"Since February 2023, SSS has stopped accepting applications for regular UMID cards, but is currently offering UMID ATM Pay Card exclusively to SSS members who either have existing UMID cards or pending UMID card applications," the SSS said.

SSS members can check their UMID card application through their My.SSS portal at www.sss.gov.ph. They can click on UMID/SSS ID details under the Member Info tab.

"If the transaction status is 'Card Generated,' members can claim the card at the SSS branch where the UMID application was filed," said the state insurer.