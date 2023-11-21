Passengers rescued from distressed motorbanca in Cebu

Photo courtesy of Bantay Dagat Tudela

The Philippine Coast Guard stationed in the Camotes Group of Islands rescued several passengers Tuesday afternoon after a motorbanca sent a distress call.



Commander Mark Mariano of the PCG Central Cebu said the motorbanca encountered an “engine problem”.



The incident happened in the waters off Barangay McArthur in Tudela, Camotes.



The motorbanca was floating on the sea for about an hour.



“We immediately conducted search and rescue operations,” said Mariano.



Based on their investigation, the motorbanca came from the Merida, Leyte and was on its way to San Francisco, Camotes.



It had seven passengers on board, including the captain.



“They safely arrived at Tudela Port in good physical condition and properly turned-over to Municipality of San Francisco Welfare and Development Office Staff,” added Mariano.



Cebu and other nearby areas are still experiencing rough seas due to the shear line.

- report from Annie Perez