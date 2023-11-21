'Breakthrough possible in LTFRB-PISTON impasse'

Atty. Ariel Inton of the Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection believes the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and transport group PISTON can thresh out their differences if each side is willing to adjust.

He made the comment after meeting with LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz Tuesday, to find a way forward for the regulator, transport groups, and commuters.

Inton was coy with the specifics of meeting but said he sees positive developments that may lead to an agreement between the two sides.

"I think so, maging open lang ang magkabilang panig sa adjustments," Inton said.

He added that the LTFRB laid out promising scenarios and proposals that could be acceptable for transport groups.

Inton also clarified his group was not lawyering for either PISTON or LTFRB, but is merely acting as mediator for both parties involved, as any disruption of public transport impacts commuters.

"Hindi po kami pabor sa tigil pasada, pero sa modernisasyon naman nais po namin maging malinaw ang polisiya," he said.

Inton said he will relay the LTFRB's proposals to PISTON, noting that the transport group will be part of their next meeting with regulators this week.