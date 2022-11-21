US Vice President Kamala Harris and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte. Tasos Katopodis, Getty Images/AFP; George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — US Vice President Kamala Harris and her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte met for bilateral talks in Manila on Monday and found a common ground over food.



The two officials were talking about Filipino food when journalists were allowed to enter the meeting venue at Aguado House.

"I take food very seriously," Harris told Duterte, expressing her excitement to try Filipino food.

Duterte urged Harris to "try kare-kare... and then adobo", which the Filipino leader both described.

Harris shared she has tried lumpia or fried spring rolls.

Duterte said she also hoped Harris could visit beaches in Palawan, as the latter is set to travel to the province to meet with residents, local leaders, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

During the meeting, Duterte was joined by her chief of staff Atty. Zuleika Lopez, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel "Babes" Romualdez, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and DFA Assistant Secretary for the Office of American Affairs JV Chan Gonzaga, among others.

Harris' delegation included US Ambassador to the PH MaryKay Carlson, National Security Advisor to the Vice President Philip Gordon, and chief of staff Lorraine Voles.

The Office of the Vice President said it would provide more details on Duterte and Harris' meeting to the media once available.

They are set to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Monday afternoon.