MANILA — Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said Monday he would meet with the homeowners' association of a subdivision where authorities uncovered an alleged "shabu" (crystal meth) laboratory.

Biazon said the meeting next week would also involve barangay officials.

"Ang intention ko dito ngayon is to meet with the local officials meaning to say yung barangay and association for them to come up with a plan na mapigilan na yung ganito," Biazon said at the sidelines of the flag-raising ceremony of the Metro Manila police in Taguig.

(My intention here now is to meet with the local officials, meaning to say the barangay and homeowners' association, for them to come up with a plan to prevent similar incidents.)

Biazon said it was not the first time that drug crimes were uncovered in an exclusive subdivision.

"Dapat matuto tayo sa lesson na 'yon," he said.

(We should learn from this lesson.)

The local chief executive said he was eyeing a plan to monitor non-residents going into the subdivision, and protect the safety and privacy of legitimate homeowners.

The subdivision is located in Ayala Alabang, one of the most active barangays in the city's anti-drug abuse council.

