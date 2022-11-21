This photo, taken on November 14, 2022, shows the suspicious excavated area located near the Bureau of Correction -Director’s Quarter inside the National Bilibid Prison. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon said Monday he is concerned about the environmental impact of the excavation inside the New Bilibid Prison in the city.

"Concern namin 'yong hukay na 'yon, may impact sa surrounding areas. Kasi siyempre nag-move ka ng earth. Naghukay ka... Interested kami sa resulta ng pag-aaral na gagawin ng [Department of Environment and Natural Resources]," Biazon told reporters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City where he graced the flag raising ceremony of National Capital Region Police Office.

(We're concerned with the excavation because it has an impact to surrounding areas. Of course, you moved earth. You dug... We're interested in a study that will be conducted by the DENR.)

Biazon said the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) did not secure an excavation permit for the project.

BuCor acting director-general Gregorio Catapang Jr. had said the excavation so far covered "200 meters wide and 30 meters deep" in area located near the Director's Quarters, which is the official residence of the prisons bureau chief.

In a TV interview, suspended BuCor chief Gerald Bantag had claimed the excavation was intended to build a deep swimming pool since he is a scuba diver, and denied it was intended as an escape tunnel.

But according to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, Bantag told him the digging was for a hunt for the so-called Yamashita treasure inside the NBP compound. The Department of Justice chief also said he promptly ordered Bantag to stop the project.

Remulla said Monday the DOJ is planning to file charges against the company involved in the excavation.

Biazon, who has experience in scuba diving, said he found the construction of a pool in the national penitentiary "odd."

"Naiintindihan ko mga pangangailangan sa scuba diving training. 'Yong 30 meters na lalim, medyo kakaaiba," he said.

(I understand the requirements for scuba diving training. The depth of 30 meters is a bit odd.)

Bantag took the helm of the BuCor in October 2019 and was recently suspended following the killing of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, the order for which allegedly came from inside the NBP.

Meanwhile, Biazon said Catapang vowed to demolish the wall built a road in the Bilibid vicinity that affected around 3,000 Muntinlupa residents.

The wall prevented residents from having easy access to and from the city proper.

— Report from Jeff Caparas, ABS-CBN News

